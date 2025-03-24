REEL: National Guard Soldiers conduct joint tail-to-tail patient transfer during Patriot 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. National Guard Soldiers transfer role players with simulated injuries from a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, during a tail-to-tail patient transfer exercise during Patriot 25 at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2025. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard and federal, state, and local agencies are participating in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)