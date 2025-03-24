U.S. National Guard Soldiers transfer role players with simulated injuries from a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, during a tail-to-tail patient transfer exercise during Patriot 25 at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2025. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard and federal, state, and local agencies are participating in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 09:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956747
|VIRIN:
|250325-Z-QV252-4329
|Filename:
|DOD_110887618
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|PERRY, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, REEL: National Guard Soldiers conduct joint tail-to-tail patient transfer during Patriot 25, by SrA Christa Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.