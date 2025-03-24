Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: National Guard Soldiers conduct joint tail-to-tail patient transfer during Patriot 25

    PERRY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christa Ross 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. National Guard Soldiers transfer role players with simulated injuries from a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, during a tail-to-tail patient transfer exercise during Patriot 25 at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2025. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard and federal, state, and local agencies are participating in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Christa Ross)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 09:03
    Location: PERRY, GEORGIA, US

