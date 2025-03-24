Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Battle of Iwo Jima: the Story of Lt. Col. Chambers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP H. M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joshua Chambers, operational planner, Operations Division, G-3, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, recounts the story of how his grandfather, Lt. Col. Justice M. Chambers, received the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima. The Battle of Iwo Jima, fought from February 19 to March 26, 1945, was one of the deadliest campaigns undertaken by the United States Marine Corps during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 22:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956745
    VIRIN: 250326-M-JK065-1001
    Filename: DOD_110887605
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: CAMP H. M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Battle of Iwo Jima: the Story of Lt. Col. Chambers, by LCpl Indio Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    MARFORPAC
    WW2
    INDOPACOM
    Lt. Col. Joshua Chambers
    Lt. Col. Justice M. Chambers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download