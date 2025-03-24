U.S Marines embark from Japan for training in Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and U.S Sailors with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, load vehicles and personnel onto U.S. Naval ship (USNS) Guam, a high-speed transport vessel (T-HST 1), at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 24, 2025. The Marines and Sailors with MWSS-171 deployed to South Korea to improve their readiness in aviation ground support operations for joint and allied forces on the Korean peninsula. USNS Guam is a high-speed transport vessel that regularly transports troops and equipment in support of exercises across the Indo-Pacific (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)