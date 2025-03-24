U.S. Marines and U.S Sailors with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, load vehicles and personnel onto U.S. Naval ship (USNS) Guam, a high-speed transport vessel (T-HST 1), at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 24, 2025. The Marines and Sailors with MWSS-171 deployed to South Korea to improve their readiness in aviation ground support operations for joint and allied forces on the Korean peninsula. USNS Guam is a high-speed transport vessel that regularly transports troops and equipment in support of exercises across the Indo-Pacific (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 05:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956742
|VIRIN:
|250324-M-ER001-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110887529
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S Marines embark from Japan for training in Korea, by LCpl Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
