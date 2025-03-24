Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S Marines embark from Japan for training in Korea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.23.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines and U.S Sailors with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, load vehicles and personnel onto U.S. Naval ship (USNS) Guam, a high-speed transport vessel (T-HST 1), at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 24, 2025. The Marines and Sailors with MWSS-171 deployed to South Korea to improve their readiness in aviation ground support operations for joint and allied forces on the Korean peninsula. USNS Guam is a high-speed transport vessel that regularly transports troops and equipment in support of exercises across the Indo-Pacific (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 05:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956742
    VIRIN: 250324-M-ER001-1001
    Filename: DOD_110887529
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Marines embark from Japan for training in Korea, by LCpl Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    challenge
    USMC
    preparation
    training
    determination
    MAG12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download