    CECOS Basic Class #278 Third Squad FTX Confirmation Brief

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Patrick Shelby 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class #278 Third Squad deliver their Confirmation Brief to higher leadership during the Field Training Exercise at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme.

    FTX
    CECOS
    CSFE
    Basic Class #278
    Third Squad

