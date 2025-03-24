Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Groundbreaking ceremony for Ready Building at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Testing virtually every piece of equipment in the ground combat arsenal is U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) primary mission. Yet for 30 years the Military Freefall School (MFFS), part of the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, has utilized the proving ground to train thousands of the military’s most elite paratroopers.

    Since the opening of one of the world’s largest vertical wind tunnels here in 2014, the MFFS’s mission has increased significantly. In recent years, an effort has been made to consolidate the school’s activities into a single campus on post. On the afternoon of March 26, 2025, ground was broken for the construction of a Ready Building for MFFS students.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

