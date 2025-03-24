Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Warrior Run - BRoll Package

    LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Lawton and Fort Sill community participate in the first full-marathon Warrior Run at Fort Sill, Okla. March 22, 2025.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956706
    VIRIN: 250322-A-VZ160-1001
    Filename: DOD_110887159
    Length: 00:10:57
    Location: LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, US

    TAGS

    Marathon
    Fort Sill
    Warrior Run
    Army

