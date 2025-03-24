Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st MARDIV Marines conduct EOTG Air Raid Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, conduct an air raid course hosted by the Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 19, 2024. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides Marines with realistic training in amphibious raid fundamentals to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian E. Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 17:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956703
    VIRIN: 241119-M-FG738-1002
    Filename: DOD_110887106
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MARDIV Marines conduct EOTG Air Raid Course, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    I MEF
    Marines
    Warfighting
    EOTG
    Amphibious Raids Branch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download