U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, conduct an air raid course hosted by the Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 19, 2024. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides Marines with realistic training in amphibious raid fundamentals to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian E. Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 17:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956703
|VIRIN:
|241119-M-FG738-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110887106
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MARDIV Marines conduct EOTG Air Raid Course, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.