    Fort Sill holds first full marathon event

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2025

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Saturday, March 22, 2025, Fort Sill Family and MWR hosted Fort Sill's first ever full marathon event. The Warrior Run, an event in its second year, offered 5k, 10k, half-marathon and full marathon walk, run and ruck options this year.
    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    VIRIN: 250322-O-KP881-3058
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill holds first full marathon event, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

