Saturday, March 22, 2025, Fort Sill Family and MWR hosted Fort Sill's first ever full marathon event. The Warrior Run, an event in its second year, offered 5k, 10k, half-marathon and full marathon walk, run and ruck options this year.
LICENSE CERTIFICATE: Envato Elements Item
=================================================
This license certificate documents a license to use the item listed below
on a non-exclusive, commercial, worldwide and revokable basis, for
one Single Use for this Registered Project.
Item Title: Catchy Rock Intro
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/catchy-rock-intro-W8T4X9L
Item ID: W8T4X9L
Author Username: depard
Licensee: Fort Sill Public Affairs
Registered Project Name: GAFPB & Warrior Run projects
License Date: March 24th, 2025
Item License Code: B4ERSADJV6
The license you hold for this item is only valid if you complete your End
Product while your subscription is active. Then the license continues
for the life of the End Product (even if your subscription ends).
For any queries related to this document or license please contact
Envato Support via https://help.elements.envato.com/hc/en-us/requests/new
Envato Elements Pty Ltd (ABN 87 613 824 258)
PO Box 16122, Collins St West, VIC 8007, Australia
==== THIS IS NOT A TAX RECEIPT OR INVOICE ====
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 17:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956702
|VIRIN:
|250322-O-KP881-3058
|Filename:
|DOD_110887081
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill holds first full marathon event, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.