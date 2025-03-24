FCC Little Rock Exercise - PATRIOT 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 189th Airlift Wing, 19th Airlift Wing, and the Little Rock Federal Coordinating Center (FCC) with agency partners as well as staff from the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVSH) participated together in a full scale exercise at the Clinton National Airport on March 25, 2025, simulating the receiving and care for patients transported via aircraft from a disaster area. The exercise is part of the National Guard Bureau (NGB) PATRIOT Exercise based in Savannah, GA, which focuses on participants increasing their understanding of coordination with local, state, and federal organizations to provide realistic training that improves the readiness and interoperability of Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen jointly with other civilian entities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)