    MWR Hosts first marathon on Fort Sill

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2025

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Saturday, March 22, 2025, Fort Sill Family and MWR hosted Fort Sill's first ever full marathon event. The Warrior Run, an event in its second year, offered 5k, 10k, half-marathon and full marathon walk, run and ruck options this year. This b-roll package includes drone footage from before, during and after the event.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 15:21
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

