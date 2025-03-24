MWR Hosts first marathon on Fort Sill

Saturday, March 22, 2025, Fort Sill Family and MWR hosted Fort Sill's first ever full marathon event. The Warrior Run, an event in its second year, offered 5k, 10k, half-marathon and full marathon walk, run and ruck options this year. This b-roll package includes drone footage from before, during and after the event.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956688
|VIRIN:
|250322-O-KP881-7647
|Filename:
|DOD_110886838
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
