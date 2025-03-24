MWR Hosts first marathon on Fort Sill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956688" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Saturday, March 22, 2025, Fort Sill Family and MWR hosted Fort Sill's first ever full marathon event. The Warrior Run, an event in its second year, offered 5k, 10k, half-marathon and full marathon walk, run and ruck options this year. This b-roll package includes drone footage from before, during and after the event.