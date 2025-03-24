Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    II MSB Participates in W.P.T Hill Competition

    CAMP LEJEUNE, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Aziza Kamuhanda 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion participate in the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill award competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec 18, 2024. The W.P.T. Hill awards program, established in 1985, competes to recognize the best food services in the Marine Corps and evaluates food preparation, customer service and management. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aziza Kamuhanda)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956684
    VIRIN: 250926-M-AK118-3001
    Filename: DOD_110886777
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, US

    Food service
    Marine Corps
    II MEF
    WPT hill
    II MSB
    usmcnews

