II MSB Participates in W.P.T Hill Competition

U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion participate in the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill award competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec 18, 2024. The W.P.T. Hill awards program, established in 1985, competes to recognize the best food services in the Marine Corps and evaluates food preparation, customer service and management. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aziza Kamuhanda)