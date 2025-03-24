Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCLC Firing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Chris Hall 

    Fort Walker

    Marines from the 8th Engineer Support Battalion from Camp LeJeune, NC fire a Mine Clearing Line Charge or MCLC while Training at Fort Walker

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956681
    VIRIN: 250301-D-SQ053-3984
    Filename: DOD_110886772
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCLC Firing, by Chris Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCLC
    2nd Marine Logisatics Group
    Fort Walker
    8th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download