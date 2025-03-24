District 7 ombudsman appreciation day video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Adm. Douglas Schofield and Retired Capt. Mark Hiigel sharing appreciation for the Seventh Coast Guard District's ombudsman network which provides support for the families of Coast Guardsmen across the region. A recent policy update to the Ombudsman Program Instruction, COMDTINST 1750.4F, now recognizes volunteer ombudsmen as official members of the command and require that each command have one. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)