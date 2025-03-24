Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District 7 ombudsman appreciation day video

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Adm. Douglas Schofield and Retired Capt. Mark Hiigel sharing appreciation for the Seventh Coast Guard District's ombudsman network which provides support for the families of Coast Guardsmen across the region. A recent policy update to the Ombudsman Program Instruction, COMDTINST 1750.4F, now recognizes volunteer ombudsmen as official members of the command and require that each command have one. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 14:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 956676
    VIRIN: 250326-G-FL647-1001
    Filename: DOD_110886714
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    USCG
    Ombudsman appreciation day
    Ombudsman
    D7
    USCGD7

