District 7 ombudsman appreciation day video

Adm. Douglas Schofield and Retired Capt. Mark Hiigel sharing appreciation for the Seventh Coast Guard District's ombudsman network which provides support for the families of Coast Guardsmen across the region. A recent policy update to the Ombudsman Program Instruction, COMDTINST 1750.4F, now recognizes volunteer ombudsmen as official members of the command and require that each command have one. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 14:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|956676
|VIRIN:
|250326-G-FL647-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110886714
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.