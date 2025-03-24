Defenders from the 11th Security Forces Squadron fire the M4 carbine and the M18 pistol in preparation to qualify on the weapon systems at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March. 24, 2025. The 11th SFS regularly conducts training to deter threats, maintain the security of the installation and keep the community safe. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)
03.24.2025
03.26.2025
Video Productions
|956674
250324-F-NY675-1001
|DOD_110886704
00:00:28
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|0
|0
This work, JBAB Defenders prepare for weapons qualification, by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
