Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBAB Defenders prepare for weapons qualification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Defenders from the 11th Security Forces Squadron fire the M4 carbine and the M18 pistol in preparation to qualify on the weapon systems at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March. 24, 2025. The 11th SFS regularly conducts training to deter threats, maintain the security of the installation and keep the community safe. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956674
    VIRIN: 250324-F-NY675-1001
    Filename: DOD_110886704
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB Defenders prepare for weapons qualification, by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download