JBAB Defenders prepare for weapons qualification

Defenders from the 11th Security Forces Squadron fire the M4 carbine and the M18 pistol in preparation to qualify on the weapon systems at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March. 24, 2025. The 11th SFS regularly conducts training to deter threats, maintain the security of the installation and keep the community safe. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)