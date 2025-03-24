Maryland Air National Guard prepares for A-10 divestment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956673" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform pre-divestment procedures on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft before it departs Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 26, 2025, at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland. The Maryland Air National Guard started the divestment of it's A-10C Thunderbolt II fleet, March 26, 2025, and is expected to be complete by September 2025. The Maryland A-10s will transit to the boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, where hundreds of retired aircraft are stored for final maintenance procedures and display preparation by the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group.