Maryland Air National Guard prepares for A-10 divestment

Airmen assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform pre-divestment procedures on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft before it departs Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 26, 2025, at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland. The Maryland Air National Guard started the divestment of it's A-10C Thunderbolt II fleet, March 26, 2025, and is expected to be complete by September 2025. The Maryland A-10s will transit to the boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, where hundreds of retired aircraft are stored for final maintenance procedures and display preparation by the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956673
|VIRIN:
|250326-F-PA115-8393
|Filename:
|DOD_110886700
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
