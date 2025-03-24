Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Air National Guard prepares for A-10 divestment

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform pre-divestment procedures on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft before it departs Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 26, 2025, at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland. The Maryland Air National Guard started the divestment of it's A-10C Thunderbolt II fleet, March 26, 2025, and is expected to be complete by September 2025. The Maryland A-10s will transit to the boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, where hundreds of retired aircraft are stored for final maintenance procedures and display preparation by the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956673
    VIRIN: 250326-F-PA115-8393
    Filename: DOD_110886700
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, US

