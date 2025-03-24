Mr. Andrew R. D’Angelo - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Inductee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mr. Andrew “Andy” D’Angelo joined the U.S. Army Electronics Command at Fort Monmouth in 1965 and held various positions during his 35-year government tenure. In 1973 he was selected as Technical Director and Deputy Project Manager for the Army Weapons Locating Radar Program (FireFinder), directing that program through an accelerated R&D and initial production. The result was world-class counterfire radars that have served the U.S. Army and our allies very well for decades. He was appointed to the Senior Executive Service in 1984. Mr. D'Angelo served as Deputy and then Program Executive Officer for Intelligence and Electronic Warfare (IEW) Systems for the U.S. Army. The IEW portfolio included a large number of high-priority Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) systems to include the JSTARS Ground Station, Night Vision Equipment, Airborne Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), Counterfire Radars and Artillery Meteorology Systems. Accelerated fieldings and sustainment were provided for many these critical systems in support of successful Desert Shield and Desert Storm operations. The JSTARS radar provided real-time situational awareness and targeting data in support of maneuver operations. A superior night vision capability enabled the Coalition Forces to “Own the Night”. SIGINT intercepts provided valuable intelligence and forced the enemy to limit communications. The counterfire radars were so effective that the enemy was afraid to fire in the face of immediate return fire. Mr. D’Angleo’s contributions to PEO IEW&S systems were a key contributor to successful coalition operations.