REELS: Intel Analysts collect live data after simulated earthquake scenario occurs at Guardian Centers during Patriot25

Intel in Action | When disaster strikes, Intel Analysts step in to help assess damage and guide response efforts by proving a big picture view. Using open-source data and aerial imagery from our military aircraft overhead, these experts create visual products with the critical information commanders need to support local authorities effectively.
|03.24.2025
|03.26.2025 14:01
|B-Roll
|956665
|250324-Z-PJ280-3001
|DOD_110886648
|00:00:23
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|1
|1
