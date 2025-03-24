Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REELS: Intel Analysts collect live data after simulated earthquake scenario occurs at Guardian Centers during Patriot25

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Intel in Action | When disaster strikes, Intel Analysts step in to help assess damage and guide response efforts by proving a big picture view. Using open-source data and aerial imagery from our military aircraft overhead, these experts create visual products with the critical information commanders need to support local authorities effectively.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956665
    VIRIN: 250324-Z-PJ280-3001
    Filename: DOD_110886648
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Air National Guard
    Patriot
    PatriotNS
    Patriot25

