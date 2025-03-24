Medical Airmen from across the @airnationalguard are training together during #Patriot25 to execute lifesaving aeromedical evacuations. Aboard a C-130J Super Hercules from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, they are working to refine their ability to transport patients—both role players and mannequins—ensuring they are #AlwaysReady to respond when disaster strikes.
As part of an Enroute Patient Support & Staging Team (ERPS), these Airmen provide critical patient care and transport, working alongside a Critical Care Air Transport Team to move patients to higher levels of care available in areas not impacted by the possible disaster. This training strengthens their ability to support both domestic disaster relief and downrange medical operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956664
|VIRIN:
|250325-Z-PJ280-4204
|Filename:
|DOD_110886647
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, REELS : Aeromedical evacuation training on the 165th Airlift Wing's C-130J Super Hercules, by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS
