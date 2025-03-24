Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REELS : Aeromedical evacuation training on the 165th Airlift Wing's C-130J Super Hercules

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Medical Airmen from across the @airnationalguard are training together during #Patriot25 to execute lifesaving aeromedical evacuations. Aboard a C-130J Super Hercules from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, they are working to refine their ability to transport patients—both role players and mannequins—ensuring they are #AlwaysReady to respond when disaster strikes.
    As part of an Enroute Patient Support & Staging Team (ERPS), these Airmen provide critical patient care and transport, working alongside a Critical Care Air Transport Team to move patients to higher levels of care available in areas not impacted by the possible disaster. This training strengthens their ability to support both domestic disaster relief and downrange medical operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956664
    VIRIN: 250325-Z-PJ280-4204
    Filename: DOD_110886647
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REELS : Aeromedical evacuation training on the 165th Airlift Wing's C-130J Super Hercules, by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patriot
    PatriotNS
    Patriot25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download