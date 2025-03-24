U.S. Air National Guard security forces Airmen and police officers from Liberty County receive Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at the Savannah Air National Guard base during exercise Patriot 25 in Savannah, Georgia, March 24, 2025. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard as well as federal, state, and local agencies are taking part in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 13:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956661
|VIRIN:
|240325-Z-PJ280-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110886620
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air National Guard security forces Airmen learn Tactical Combat Casualty Care alongside Liberty County police officers during Patriot 25, by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.