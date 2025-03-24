Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard security forces Airmen learn Tactical Combat Casualty Care alongside Liberty County police officers during Patriot 25

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard security forces Airmen and police officers from Liberty County receive Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at the Savannah Air National Guard base during exercise Patriot 25 in Savannah, Georgia, March 24, 2025. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard as well as federal, state, and local agencies are taking part in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Air National Guard
    Patriot
    PatriotNS
    Patriot25

