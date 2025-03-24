Mr. Thomas J. Michelli - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Inductee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956657" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Thomas Michelli’s 30-year career of exceptional performance impacted the broadest spectrum of C5ISR from tactical and strategic Army systems, to joint and defense-wide systems, to critical national command systems supporting the highest levels of C5ISR. Mr. Michelli was the Director of the Office of Plans and Programs at the Tri-Service Tactical Communications (TRI-TAC) Office (redesignated as the Joint Tactical Command Control Communications Agency (JTC3A) in 1984). In 1986, Mr. Michelli transitioned back to the Army structure as the Associate Technical Director of the U.S. Army Information Systems Management Activity / Program Manager Army Information Systems (USAISMA/PM AIS) to influence an even broader spectrum of C5ISR. In 1987, PM AIS became PEO Networks, with Mr. Michelli designated the Deputy PEO. Mr. Michelli’s fingerprints touched nearly every desk of the Army, as he oversaw and played an active role of the Army Small Computer Program (ASCP, now labeled CHESS). This program pioneered the implementation of multiple award IDIQ contracting, which today is one of the most powerful contracting tools for rapid solutioning of military requirements. In his last few years of government service, Mr. Michelli was responsible for two exceptionally noteworthy accomplishments: the relocation of the SOUTHCOM HQ command center from Panama to Miami and the massive Pentagon Renovation project where Mr. Michelli oversaw the relocation and upgrades of all critical C5ISR assets from desktops to national command centers, for which he was selected as a Distinguished Rank recipient of the Presidential Rank award in 1996.