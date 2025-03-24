Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. Thomas J. Michelli - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Inductee

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Mr. Thomas Michelli’s 30-year career of exceptional performance impacted the broadest spectrum of C5ISR from tactical and strategic Army systems, to joint and defense-wide systems, to critical national command systems supporting the highest levels of C5ISR. Mr. Michelli was the Director of the Office of Plans and Programs at the Tri-Service Tactical Communications (TRI-TAC) Office (redesignated as the Joint Tactical Command Control Communications Agency (JTC3A) in 1984). In 1986, Mr. Michelli transitioned back to the Army structure as the Associate Technical Director of the U.S. Army Information Systems Management Activity / Program Manager Army Information Systems (USAISMA/PM AIS) to influence an even broader spectrum of C5ISR. In 1987, PM AIS became PEO Networks, with Mr. Michelli designated the Deputy PEO. Mr. Michelli’s fingerprints touched nearly every desk of the Army, as he oversaw and played an active role of the Army Small Computer Program (ASCP, now labeled CHESS). This program pioneered the implementation of multiple award IDIQ contracting, which today is one of the most powerful contracting tools for rapid solutioning of military requirements. In his last few years of government service, Mr. Michelli was responsible for two exceptionally noteworthy accomplishments: the relocation of the SOUTHCOM HQ command center from Panama to Miami and the massive Pentagon Renovation project where Mr. Michelli oversaw the relocation and upgrades of all critical C5ISR assets from desktops to national command centers, for which he was selected as a Distinguished Rank recipient of the Presidential Rank award in 1996.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 14:09
    TAGS

    AMC
    Army
    CECOM
    APG
    C5ISR Hall of Fame

