The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 11 - Priscilla Merriweather

BES Mission Success Podcast Episode 11 Featuring Eagle Eye Program Manager, Ms. Priscilla Merriweather
Join us in our conversation with Eagle Eye Program Manager, Ms. Priscilla Merriweather about her recent participation in the Advanced Tactical Acquisition Corps (ATAC).
The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians, and contractor support teammates across the globe.
|03.06.2025
|03.26.2025 14:47
|Interviews
|956652
|250306-D-UT462-9107
|DOD_110886460
|00:18:33
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|0
|0
Maxwell Gunter Air Force Base