Coast Guard Station South Padre Island conducts non-compliant vessel training

Members of Station South Padre Island conduct non-compliant vessel training (NCVT) March 20, 2025 near South Padre Island, Texas. These training exercises help crews maintain a mission-ready status for migrant and narcotics interdiction events. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Wargo
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 12:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956649
|VIRIN:
|250324-G-HU058-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110886407
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.