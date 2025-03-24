Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station South Padre Island conducts non-compliant vessel training

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Members of Station South Padre Island conduct non-compliant vessel training (NCVT) March 20, 2025 near South Padre Island, Texas. These training exercises help crews maintain a mission-ready status for migrant and narcotics interdiction events. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Wargo

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 12:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956649
    VIRIN: 250324-G-HU058-1000
    Filename: DOD_110886407
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Boat operations
    south padre island
    Station South Padre Island
    non compliant vessel training
    NCVT

