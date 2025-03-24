Bradley Crewmember (19C) Vehicle Maintenace

Bradley Crew Members (19C) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct vehicle maintenance on M2 Bradleys at Forward Operating Station Trzebien, Poland, March 26, 2025. 2-7IN BN is a rotational force supporting V Corps, frequently maintains its vehicles to assure readiness. A well-maintained piece of equipment is a lethal piece of equipment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 11:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956632
|VIRIN:
|250325-A-YI872-7445
|Filename:
|DOD_110886225
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|FOWARD OPERATING STATION TRZEBIEN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
