    Bradley Crewmember (19C) Vehicle Maintenace

    FOWARD OPERATING STATION TRZEBIEN, POLAND

    03.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Bradley Crew Members (19C) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct vehicle maintenance on M2 Bradleys at Forward Operating Station Trzebien, Poland, March 26, 2025. 2-7IN BN is a rotational force supporting V Corps, frequently maintains its vehicles to assure readiness. A well-maintained piece of equipment is a lethal piece of equipment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 11:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956632
    VIRIN: 250325-A-YI872-7445
    Filename: DOD_110886225
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FOWARD OPERATING STATION TRZEBIEN, PL

    This work, Bradley Crewmember (19C) Vehicle Maintenace, by PFC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS

    Poland
    3rdID
    armynewswire
    VictoryCorps
    2-7 IN BN

