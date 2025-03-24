Mr. Charles W. “Mike” Carter - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Inductee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over the course of over two decades of service to the Soldier in support of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) and the C5ISR community’s mission, Mr. Charles “Mike” Carter provided effective leadership, unsurpassed technical expertise in C5ISR weapon systems, and unflagging commitment to the U.S. Service members and allied forces in ensuring the readiness of their C5ISR assets to go to war. Mr. Carter served as the “go-to” logistician and technical expert for C5ISR with a reputation of being the first to deploy into hostile contingency environments and the last to return to home station upon mission completion. His indefatigable commitment to the Soldier and his technical leadership in increasingly responsible leadership roles in support of the C5ISR mission initially as a Logistics Assistance Representative Master Technician, then as a Senior Command Representative and lastly as a senior leader in the CECOM Integrated Logistics Support Center were instrumental in enhancing unit and materiel readiness for critical C5ISR weapon systems. Mr. Carter’s continuous accomplishments in supporting the C5ISR warrior are a benchmark and standard of excellence used even today to measure the effectiveness and responsiveness of CECOM’s “Face to the Field”.