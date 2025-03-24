U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct wet silk training at swimming pool in Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Mar. 26, 2025. In this training, the Paratroopers swim underwater. This exercise is part of deliberate water airborne operation familiarization training before an upcoming jump at Lake Garda, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 10:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956626
|VIRIN:
|250326-A-DO858-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110886071
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wet Silk Training, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.