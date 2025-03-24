Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineer Qualification Table IV Demolition Range B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 'ARGONAUT' Troop, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment conducted an Engineer Qualification Table IV Demolition Range at Demo 1, Grafenwoehr, Germany, on March 18, 2025. The event certified squads and platoons on EQT Table IV, honing critical combat engineer skills such as demolition counter-mobility, survivability operations, confidence charges, crater missions, M112 Demolition Charges (C-4), M4A1 Shaping Charges and M2A4 Selectable Lightweight Attack Munition (SLAM). This high-impact exercise not only certified squads and platoons but showcased their camaraderie and teamwork as they executed crucial combat engineer tasks with precision. Soldiers enhanced their technical proficiency, reinforced explosive safety and boosted their confidence in demolition operations. A MEDEVAC rehearsal underscored the importance of preparedness, ensuring these Soldiers are united, battle-ready and equipped for future counter-mobility and demolition missions in diverse environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 10:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956623
    VIRIN: 250318-A-MQ729-7782
    Filename: DOD_110886014
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer Qualification Table IV Demolition Range B-Roll, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download