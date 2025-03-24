US Air Force Reserve, Royal Auxiliary Air Force leaders deepen ties in bilateral engagement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 94th Airlift Wing, 94th Security Forces Squadron, provide a demo of the Inveris virtual training system to Air Force Reserve Command and Royal Auxiliary Air Force leaders touring Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, March 18, 2025. The engagement was part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program, which aims to strengthen interoperability and readiness through international partnerships. Over four days, Air Vice-Marshal Ranald Munro, commandant general of the RAuAF, and Group Captains Paul Baroni and Ryan Mannering received briefings from AFR leaders and Airmen and observed demonstrations highlighting Reserve operations at the Pentagon, in-flight aeromedical training, and activities at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Roger Parsons)