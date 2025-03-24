Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Air Force Reserve, Royal Auxiliary Air Force leaders deepen ties in bilateral engagement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Roger Parsons 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Airmen from the 94th Airlift Wing, 94th Security Forces Squadron, provide a demo of the Inveris virtual training system to Air Force Reserve Command and Royal Auxiliary Air Force leaders touring Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, March 18, 2025. The engagement was part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program, which aims to strengthen interoperability and readiness through international partnerships. Over four days, Air Vice-Marshal Ranald Munro, commandant general of the RAuAF, and Group Captains Paul Baroni and Ryan Mannering received briefings from AFR leaders and Airmen and observed demonstrations highlighting Reserve operations at the Pentagon, in-flight aeromedical training, and activities at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Roger Parsons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956622
    VIRIN: 250318-F-XI378-2009
    Filename: DOD_110886006
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Air Force Reserve, Royal Auxiliary Air Force leaders deepen ties in bilateral engagement, by Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Citizen Airmen
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Transform
    Security Forces (SF)
    Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC)
    Royal Auxiliary Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download