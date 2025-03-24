video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 'ARGONAUT' Troop, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment conducted an Engineer Qualification Table IV Demolition Range at Demo 1, Grafenwoehr, Germany, on March 18, 2025. The event certified squads and platoons on EQT Table IV, honing critical combat engineer skills such as demolition counter-mobility, survivability operations, confidence charges, crater missions, M112 Demolition Charges (C-4), M4A1 Shaping Charges and M2A4 Selectable Lightweight Attack Munition (SLAM). This high-impact exercise not only certified squads and platoons but showcased their camaraderie and teamwork as they executed crucial combat engineer tasks with precision. Soldiers enhanced their technical proficiency, reinforced explosive safety and boosted their confidence in demolition operations. A MEDEVAC rehearsal underscored the importance of preparedness, ensuring these Soldiers are united, battle-ready and equipped for future counter-mobility and demolition missions in diverse environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)