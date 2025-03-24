Colorado Air National Guard supports Red Flag 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Colorado Air National Guard supported Red Flag 25-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, marking the exercise’s 50th anniversary. Airmen from the 140th Maintenance Group honed their skills by prepping and loading munitions between aircraft and troubleshooting complex avionics on F-16 Fighting Falcons. Red Flag is the Air Force’s premier combat training exercise, designed to simulate real-world, high-end conflict. This iteration emphasized joint operations and command and control in direct support of the warfighter. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson, edited by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)