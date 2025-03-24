Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado Air National Guard supports Red Flag 25-2

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Colorado Air National Guard supported Red Flag 25-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, marking the exercise’s 50th anniversary. Airmen from the 140th Maintenance Group honed their skills by prepping and loading munitions between aircraft and troubleshooting complex avionics on F-16 Fighting Falcons. Red Flag is the Air Force’s premier combat training exercise, designed to simulate real-world, high-end conflict. This iteration emphasized joint operations and command and control in direct support of the warfighter. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson, edited by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 09:33
    Location: US

    Red Flag
    Munitions
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Colorado
    National Guard
    Warfighter

