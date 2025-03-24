video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Allied Spirit 25 (AS25) is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) directed; 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) led exercise held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC). This NATO Allied and partner integrated training event enhances the tactical interoperability of assigned forces by focusing on procedural, technical and human domains within a competitive Combat Training Center environment.

AS25 brings together military forces from Austria, Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and the United Kingdom. Key participants include the United States Army's 28th Infantry Division as the Higher Command, Lithuania’s Motorized Infantry Brigade Griffin and the U.S. 1st Squadron 91st Cavalry Regiment as the primary training audience. This exercise exemplifies the commitment to cohesive Allied and partner integration while meeting vital training objectives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)