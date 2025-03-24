Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army engineer history in concrete

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    03.01.2025

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District

    T-WALL art is more than decoration—it’s history in concrete. Across the U.S. Central Command region, these protective barriers bear the names, symbols, and missions of those who served behind them. Painted by engineers, Soldiers, and teammates in theater, T-WALLs tell the story of presence, pride, and purpose.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District continues to add to that story—building and supporting missions across the region while leaving behind a legacy as solid as the structures themselves. For 250 years, Army Engineers have built the walls that protect the mission. T-WALLs are just one example—functional, symbolic, and enduring. What we build doesn’t just support the fight. It becomes part of the story. (U.S. Army photos and video production by Catherine Carroll, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers public affairs office.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 09:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956607
    VIRIN: 250301-D-UY332-8113
    PIN: 253260
    Filename: DOD_110885909
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineer history in concrete, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Engineer Regiment
    Center for Military History
    Army Engineer
    T-wall art
    History & Heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download