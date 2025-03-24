Army engineer history in concrete

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



T-WALL art is more than decoration—it’s history in concrete. Across the U.S. Central Command region, these protective barriers bear the names, symbols, and missions of those who served behind them. Painted by engineers, Soldiers, and teammates in theater, T-WALLs tell the story of presence, pride, and purpose.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District continues to add to that story—building and supporting missions across the region while leaving behind a legacy as solid as the structures themselves. For 250 years, Army Engineers have built the walls that protect the mission. T-WALLs are just one example—functional, symbolic, and enduring. What we build doesn’t just support the fight. It becomes part of the story. (U.S. Army photos and video production by Catherine Carroll, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers public affairs office.)