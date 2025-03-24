Members of the Georgia State Defense Guard perform search and rescue operations during exercise Patriot 25 at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2025. The exercise provides an opportunity for GSDF personnel to validate their interoperability with National Guard and emergency management agencies. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard as well as federal, state, and local agencies are taking part in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 08:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956605
|VIRIN:
|250324-Z-VD276-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110885897
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|PERRY, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Georgia State Defense Force Conducts Search and Rescue Operations, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
