Georgia State Defense Force Conducts Search and Rescue Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956605" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Georgia State Defense Guard perform search and rescue operations during exercise Patriot 25 at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2025. The exercise provides an opportunity for GSDF personnel to validate their interoperability with National Guard and emergency management agencies. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard as well as federal, state, and local agencies are taking part in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)