Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia State Defense Force Conducts Search and Rescue Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PERRY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    Members of the Georgia State Defense Guard perform search and rescue operations during exercise Patriot 25 at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2025. The exercise provides an opportunity for GSDF personnel to validate their interoperability with National Guard and emergency management agencies. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard as well as federal, state, and local agencies are taking part in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956605
    VIRIN: 250324-Z-VD276-5001
    Filename: DOD_110885897
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: PERRY, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia State Defense Force Conducts Search and Rescue Operations, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    patriot
    Domestic Operations
    Georgia State Defense Force
    PatriotNS
    Patriot25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download