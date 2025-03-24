Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Forces Practice Mass Casualty Procedures During Domestic Response Exercise

    PERRY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army and Air Force personnel, along with various supporting agencies, assist simulated casualties in a simulated mass casuality exercise at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2025. The scenario reinforces joint patient movement procedures that enable rapid medical evacuation during multi-agency disaster response. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard and federal, state, and local agencies are participating in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 08:30
    Category: B-Roll
