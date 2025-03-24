Joint Forces Practice Mass Casualty Procedures During Domestic Response Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army and Air Force personnel, along with various supporting agencies, assist simulated casualties in a simulated mass casuality exercise at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2025. The scenario reinforces joint patient movement procedures that enable rapid medical evacuation during multi-agency disaster response. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard and federal, state, and local agencies are participating in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)