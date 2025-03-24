Joint Forces Practice Mass Casualty Procedures During Domestic Response Exercise

U.S. Army and Air Force personnel, along with various supporting agencies, assist simulated casualties in a simulated mass casuality exercise at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2025. The scenario reinforces joint patient movement procedures that enable rapid medical evacuation during multi-agency disaster response. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard and federal, state, and local agencies are participating in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|03.25.2025
|03.26.2025 08:30
|B-Roll
|956601
|250325-Z-VD276-4001
|DOD_110885877
|00:04:28
|PERRY, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
