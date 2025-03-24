video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956600" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For 250 years, Army Engineers have tackled the toughest engineering challenges, adapting to meet the evolving needs of the Army and the Nation. Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District continues that legacy—delivering agile, responsive, and mission-critical engineering solutions in one of the most complex and dynamic operational environments on Earth. From contingency operations support to strategic infrastructure development, our professionals provide innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions that strengthen partnerships, build capacity, and enhance security across the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command regions. Every project we deliver reinforces USACE’s commitment to engineering excellence, operational readiness, and regional stability. As we mark 250 years of Building Strong, we honor the engineers, professionals, and mission partners—past, present, and future—who continue to shape the world through innovation and expertise. USACE at 250: Engineering the Future, Strengthening the Mission. #USACE250 #BuildingStrong #TransatlanticDivision