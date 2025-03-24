Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Strong

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    03.01.2025

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District

    USACE in CENTCOM: WE ARE THE FORCE BEHIND THE FORCE. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division is USACE’s tip of the spear in the U.S. Central Command AOR, providing resilient, mission-ready solutions that support warfighters, enhance operational effectiveness, and sustain military readiness in one of the most extreme operational environments on earth.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 09:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956599
    VIRIN: 250301-D-UY332-8910
    PIN: 253268
    Filename: DOD_110885837
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Strong, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer Regiment
    U.S. Army
    Army Engineer
    USACE250
    250th Army Birthday
    250th Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download