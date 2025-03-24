Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Vicenza InFocus AER Campaign Kickoff 2025

    ITALY

    03.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy Army Community Service hosted the annual Army Emergency Relief Campaign Kickoff on March 21, 2025, on Caserma Del Din, Vicenza Italy. AER is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency financial assistance to active-duty Soldiers, retirees, and family members during times of emergency need. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 06:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956598
    VIRIN: 250321-A-FG870-2721
    Filename: DOD_110885750
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    This work, AFN Vicenza InFocus AER Campaign Kickoff 2025, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

