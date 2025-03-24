U.S. Army Garrison Italy Army Community Service hosted the annual Army Emergency Relief Campaign Kickoff on March 21, 2025, on Caserma Del Din, Vicenza Italy. AER is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency financial assistance to active-duty Soldiers, retirees, and family members during times of emergency need. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 06:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956598
|VIRIN:
|250321-A-FG870-2721
|Filename:
|DOD_110885750
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Vicenza InFocus AER Campaign Kickoff 2025, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.