U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing participate in Freedom Shield 25 at Suwon Republic of Korea Air Base, March 9-14, 2025. To combat adversary threats and maintain air power operations, agile combat employment uses a network of small, dispersed locations, including Suwon AB. Freedom Shield is an annual defense-oriented exercise focused on fortifying response capabilities to safeguard security on the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 06:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956595
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-BD538-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110885729
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|SUWON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 51st FW executes ACE movement at Suwon, by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
