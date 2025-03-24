Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW executes ACE movement at Suwon

    SUWON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing participate in Freedom Shield 25 at Suwon Republic of Korea Air Base, March 9-14, 2025. To combat adversary threats and maintain air power operations, agile combat employment uses a network of small, dispersed locations, including Suwon AB. Freedom Shield is an annual defense-oriented exercise focused on fortifying response capabilities to safeguard security on the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 06:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956595
    VIRIN: 240314-F-BD538-1001
    Filename: DOD_110885729
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: SUWON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PACAF
    ROKAF
    7thAF
    INDOPACOM
    Freedom Shield 25

