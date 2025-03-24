KFOR and Kosovo Police conduct CLS training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the #NATO-led Kosovo Force mission and officers from the Kosovo Police teamed up to conduct a combat lifesavers course at Camp Vrelo in the municipality of Pristina, Kosovo. The soldiers and officers trained together on how to identify and manage life-threatening situations. Many medical competencies were taught including, tourniquet application, identifying airway obstruction, respiratory distress and hypothermia. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to support all communities of Kosovo. (Video by Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)