KFOR and Kosovo Police conduct CLS training

U.S. soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the #NATO-led Kosovo Force mission and officers from the Kosovo Police teamed up to conduct a combat lifesavers course at Camp Vrelo in the municipality of Pristina, Kosovo. The soldiers and officers trained together on how to identify and manage life-threatening situations. Many medical competencies were taught including, tourniquet application, identifying airway obstruction, respiratory distress and hypothermia. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to support all communities of Kosovo. (Video by Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)
|03.04.2025
|03.26.2025 05:28
|Package
|956592
|250304-A-HY815-8202
|DOD_110885695
|00:00:46
|PRISTINA, ZZ
|0
|0
