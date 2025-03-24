Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR and Kosovo Police conduct CLS training

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    03.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the #NATO-led Kosovo Force mission and officers from the Kosovo Police teamed up to conduct a combat lifesavers course at Camp Vrelo in the municipality of Pristina, Kosovo. The soldiers and officers trained together on how to identify and manage life-threatening situations. Many medical competencies were taught including, tourniquet application, identifying airway obstruction, respiratory distress and hypothermia. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to support all communities of Kosovo. (Video by Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 05:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956592
    VIRIN: 250304-A-HY815-8202
    Filename: DOD_110885695
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: PRISTINA, ZZ

    KFOR
    National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

