    U.S. KFOR Troops Conduct ABL Patrol

    KOSOVO

    02.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission conducted a routine patrol in northern Kosovo along the Administrative Boundary Line, Feb. 14, 2025. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to guarantee a safe and secure environment for all communities living in Kosovo. (Video by Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller).

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 05:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956590
    VIRIN: 250214-A-HY815-4707
    Filename: DOD_110885680
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: ZZ

    KFOR
    National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

