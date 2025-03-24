U.S. soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission conducted a routine patrol in northern Kosovo along the Administrative Boundary Line, Feb. 14, 2025. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to guarantee a safe and secure environment for all communities living in Kosovo. (Video by Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller).
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 05:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956590
|VIRIN:
|250214-A-HY815-4707
|Filename:
|DOD_110885680
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. KFOR Troops Conduct ABL Patrol, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
