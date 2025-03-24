Administrative Boundary Line Patrol Aerial Insertion

U.S. aviation Soldiers assigned to Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission conducted an aerial insertion for U.S. infantry troops in support of a routine patrol in northern Kosovo along the Administrative Boundary Line. These efforts are part of KFOR's daily mission to guarantee a safe and secure environment for all communities living in Kosovo. (Video by Army National Guard Capt. Jamie Mason)
