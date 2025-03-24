USACE 250th DYK Series #5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956582" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For 250 years, Army engineers have led the way in solving complex challenges. That legacy continues across the CENTCOM region, where our teams remain focused on delivering solutions that strengthen the mission and our partnerships.