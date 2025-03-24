Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE 250th DYK Series #5

    KUWAIT

    03.01.2025

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District

    For 250 years, Army engineers have led the way in solving complex challenges. That legacy continues across the CENTCOM region, where our teams remain focused on delivering solutions that strengthen the mission and our partnerships.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 07:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 956582
    VIRIN: 250301-D-UY332-6803
    PIN: 253266
    Filename: DOD_110885616
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE 250th DYK Series #5, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Engineer Regiment
    U.S. Army
    History & Heritage
    USACE250
    250th Anniversary

