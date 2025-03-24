video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors from Marines Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Japan Self-Defense members, participate in exercise Nankai Rescue at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Exercise Nankai Rescue 2024 is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)



