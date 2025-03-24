U.S. Marines and Sailors from Marines Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Japan Self-Defense members, participate in exercise Nankai Rescue at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Exercise Nankai Rescue 2024 is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)
CBS News. (2025, January 13). Strong earthquake hits southwestern Japan, triggering temporary tsunami alerts. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/japan-earthquake-tsunami-advisory-jan-13-2025/?intcid=CNR-02-0623&utm_source=chatgpt.com (00:00-00:09)
Graphic of Japan designed by Freepik, https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/japan-map_712674.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=1&uuid=788bcc1d-b7e7-42e4-861a-2b6948ab6715&query=Country+Map+japan+ (00:00-00:09)
“Magnitude 6.9 earthquake rattles southwestern Japan.” YouTube, uploaded by ABC 7 Chicago, 13 Jan. 2025, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOU42wVlbm8 (00:00:00-00:00:27)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 04:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956581
|VIRIN:
|250116-M-HK148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110885615
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
