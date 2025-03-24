Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Nankai Rescue

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors from Marines Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Japan Self-Defense members, participate in exercise Nankai Rescue at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 16, 2025. Exercise Nankai Rescue 2024 is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

    CBS News. (2025, January 13). Strong earthquake hits southwestern Japan, triggering temporary tsunami alerts. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/japan-earthquake-tsunami-advisory-jan-13-2025/?intcid=CNR-02-0623&utm_source=chatgpt.com (00:00-00:09)

    Graphic of Japan designed by Freepik, https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/japan-map_712674.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=1&uuid=788bcc1d-b7e7-42e4-861a-2b6948ab6715&query=Country+Map+japan+ (00:00-00:09)

    “Magnitude 6.9 earthquake rattles southwestern Japan.” YouTube, uploaded by ABC 7 Chicago, 13 Jan. 2025, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOU42wVlbm8 (00:00:00-00:00:27)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 04:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956581
    VIRIN: 250116-M-HK148-1001
    Filename: DOD_110885615
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Evacuation
    Simulated
    Bilateral
    Disaster Relief
    Training

