USACE 250th DKY Series #19

DID YOU KNOW: During World War I, Army engineers sketched enemy terrain and trench lines by hand—often from behind enemy lines. Those hand-drawn maps shaped how battles were fought. Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues that legacy across the U.S. Central Command region—using advanced 3D modeling and geospatial tools to support mission planning, infrastructure, and force protection. For 250 years, Army engineers have owned the terrain. From scrap paper to digital precision, the mission hasn't changed—we still lead the way.
|03.01.2025
Date Posted: 03.26.2025
|Series
|956578
|250301-D-UY332-2193
|253263
|DOD_110885611
|00:00:12
|KW
|0
|0
