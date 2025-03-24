Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE 250th DKY Series #19

    KUWAIT

    03.01.2025

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District

    DID YOU KNOW: During World War I, Army engineers sketched enemy terrain and trench lines by hand—often from behind enemy lines. Those hand-drawn maps shaped how battles were fought. Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues that legacy across the U.S. Central Command region—using advanced 3D modeling and geospatial tools to support mission planning, infrastructure, and force protection. For 250 years, Army engineers have owned the terrain. From scrap paper to digital precision, the mission hasn't changed—we still lead the way.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 07:43
    Engineer Regiment
    U.S. Army
    Army Engineer
    250th Birthday
    USACE250
    250th Anniversary

