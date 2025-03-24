USACE 250th DKY Series #19

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DID YOU KNOW: During World War I, Army engineers sketched enemy terrain and trench lines by hand—often from behind enemy lines. Those hand-drawn maps shaped how battles were fought. Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues that legacy across the U.S. Central Command region—using advanced 3D modeling and geospatial tools to support mission planning, infrastructure, and force protection. For 250 years, Army engineers have owned the terrain. From scrap paper to digital precision, the mission hasn't changed—we still lead the way.