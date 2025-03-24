Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Recognizes Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Message

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Chad McNeeley     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recognizes the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on the identification of the 100th service member in a series of remains returned to the U.S. from the Korean War.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 03:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 956566
    VIRIN: 250325-D-TT977-1000
    Filename: DOD_110885554
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: HAWAII, US

