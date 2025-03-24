Camp Zama recently marked the grand reopening of its “East Meets West” gift shop with a ribbon cutting! The shop had been undergoing renovations.
#ArmyFamily #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 02:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956564
|VIRIN:
|250326-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110885525
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Gift Shop, which Offers Local Scholarships, Reopens on Camp Zama Following Renovations, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.