733rd AMS Operations B-Roll

U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron conduct routine operations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Part of the 733rd AMS’s mission is managing Kadena’s passenger terminal, unloading both service members and cargo off the plane and through the check-in process to get into Kadena. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)
|11.01.2024
|03.26.2025 02:50
|B-Roll
|956563
|250225-F-LD348-1001
|DOD_110885482
|00:04:57
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
