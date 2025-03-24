733rd AMS Operations B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956563" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron conduct routine operations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Part of the 733rd AMS’s mission is managing Kadena’s passenger terminal, unloading both service members and cargo off the plane and through the check-in process to get into Kadena. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)