Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    733rd AMS Operations B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron conduct routine operations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Part of the 733rd AMS’s mission is managing Kadena’s passenger terminal, unloading both service members and cargo off the plane and through the check-in process to get into Kadena. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 02:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956563
    VIRIN: 250225-F-LD348-1001
    Filename: DOD_110885482
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 733rd AMS Operations B-Roll, by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download