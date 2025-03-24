Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama 2025 Cherry Blossom Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alana Wright 

    AFN Tokyo

    Video highlighting the celebration of Camp Zama's 2025 Cherry Blossom Festival.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 01:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956562
    VIRIN: 250322-F-EX148-8169
    Filename: DOD_110885438
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama 2025 Cherry Blossom Festival, by A1C Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Cherry Blossom Festival
    Sakura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download