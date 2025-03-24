Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thank You, Eagle

    KADENA AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    18th Wing

    The F-15C Eagle has flown it's last active duty flight across the Air Force, now that the airframe has been fully divested from Kadena Air Base, the 18th Maintenance Squadron deactivated, and the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron stood up, Jan 24, 2025. This video recognizes more than 40 years of air superiority the F-15C Eagle provided America since its inception. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 23:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 956560
    VIRIN: 250129-F-LQ965-2898
    Filename: DOD_110885329
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, US

    Kadena Air Base
    F15
    F15C

