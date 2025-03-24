Thank You, Eagle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The F-15C Eagle has flown it's last active duty flight across the Air Force, now that the airframe has been fully divested from Kadena Air Base, the 18th Maintenance Squadron deactivated, and the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron stood up, Jan 24, 2025. This video recognizes more than 40 years of air superiority the F-15C Eagle provided America since its inception. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Johnson)