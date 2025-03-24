Culinary Specialists of the Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Brigade Support Battalion support Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Taylor Gray, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 05:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956555
|VIRIN:
|250322-A-YX677-4419
|Filename:
|DOD_110885234
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Culinary Specialists Remain Committed to Sustaining the Force, by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.