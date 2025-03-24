Fire Control Alignment Test Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Soldiers with the Philippine Army Artillery Regiment and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion 11th Field Artillery Regiment conduct a period of instruction on the Fire Control Alignment Test (FCAT) in support of Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 20, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Taylor Gray, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)