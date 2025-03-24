Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Control Alignment Test Reel

    PHILIPPINES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the Philippine Army Artillery Regiment and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion 11th Field Artillery Regiment conduct a period of instruction on the Fire Control Alignment Test (FCAT) in support of Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 20, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Taylor Gray, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 05:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956554
    VIRIN: 250320-A-YX677-2686
    Filename: DOD_110885223
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Control Alignment Test Reel, by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USARPAC
    #Philippines
    #INDOPACOM
    #Salaknib
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #Salaknib25

